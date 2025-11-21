Ukrainian opposition politician doubts Kiev will accept terms of new US peace plan

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. The Kiev regime won't accept the new US peace plan, said head of the Other Ukraine movement, former leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk, who is banned in Ukraine.

"The points of the plan leaked to the media suggest not concessions, but a fundamental change in Ukraine's foreign and domestic policy, this is a complete reset of the power structure and the ideology of the state, there is no one to ensure such a turn in Zelensky's Ukraine today. Those who could have carried it out were expelled, imprisoned or killed. There is no turning back," he wrote in a column he contributed to Smotrim.ru media platform.

According to the politician, there are demands the current leadership of Ukraine will not accept.

"Not because these demands are bad or unfair, but because the administration of a concentration camp is incapable of ensuring democratic transformations. And there is a country's leadership that wants to govern it indefinitely, without looking back at the laws, rights and freedoms of citizens," he said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that Washington is developing proposals for resolving the conflict in Ukraine, taking into account the positions of Moscow and Kiev. The Axios portal said the American proposals envisage Kiev's renunciation of some territories in exchange for the United States’ security guarantees to Ukraine and Europe. According to NBC News, US President Donald Trump approved the 28-point plan earlier this week. According to The Wall Street Journal, Washington suggests that Kiev abandon the idea of joining NATO for at least a few years.