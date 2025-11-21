EU making last-ditch effort to bolster Kiev's position in US peace plan — media

BRUSSELS, November 21. /TASS/. EU countries are making every effort to strengthen Ukraine’s position within the US-proposed peace settlement framework, a European official told Politico Europe.

According to him, Europe is engaging in "a flurry of diplomacy" to ensure that the agreement reflects Kiev’s interests. "We can’t afford a deal that endangers European security," the source told the newspaper. At the same time, the official acknowledged that the EU’s influence in this process is limited. "There’s only so much we can do," he noted.

Politico points out that Kiev currently finds itself in a vulnerable position amid the corruption scandal surrounding Vladimir Zelensky.

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the US President’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff remain in contact with both Russia and Ukraine regarding Washington’s proposed plan to resolve the crisis. Western media have reported that the US plan envisions Kiev giving up some territories in exchange for security guarantees from the United States.

On November 19, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, responding to a question from TASS, said that there had been no new developments regarding the Ukrainian settlement beyond the agreements reached in Alaska by Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump.