Russia’s new ambassador to Yemen presents his credentials

DOHA, November 21. /TASS/. Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad Muhammad al-Alimi has received diplomatic credentials from Russia’s new Ambassador Yevgeny Kudrov.

The ceremony was held at the Al-Ma'ashiq Palace in Yemen’s temporary capital Aden, al-Alimi wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia; owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia).

During the meeting, Kudrov conveyed to al-Alimi Russian President Vladimir Putin’s "wishes of good health and prosperity, as well as of security, stability and peace to the people of Yemen."

Al-Alimi pledged to provide all the required assistance to the Russian ambassador in performing his diplomatic mission, and thanked Russia for its support of the people of Yemen.

Putin and al-Alimi met in the Kremlin in late May. During the talks, the Russian leader said the two countries have good prospects for economic cooperation, especially in the agricultural and energy sectors. Putin also pointed to the prospects for the development of trade and economic ties and expressed hope that the bilateral intergovernmental commission would resume its work as soon as possible.

Kudrov was appointed to the post on October 1.

The conflict between government forces and Houthi supporters has raged in Yemen since August 2014. It reached the most acute phase in March 2015 when a Saudi-led coalition joined the conflict. The civil war in Yemen has caused an unprecedented humanitarian disaster, with more than 24 million Yemenis, or 80% of the country’s population, needing humanitarian aid, while the number of internally displaced people has exceeded 4 million, according to data from the UN.