Italy views Russian assets use as legal, not political issue — deputy PM

BRUSSELS, November 20. /TASS/. Rome supports the use of frozen Russian assets of Ukraine and a reliable legal base is needed for that, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Italy Antonio Tajani told reporters.

"It is important to find a solution to use the frozen Russian assets. There is a need to find a legal basis that will make it possible to do this. Therefore, it is exclusive a legal matter and not a political one," Tajani said.

The stability of the Eurozone should be guaranteed and all the decisions must be analyzed together with the European Central Bank, he added.