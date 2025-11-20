Brussels proposes more money for Ukraine while corruption scandal still hot — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, November 20. /TASS/. The European Commission has proposed that EU countries impose new sanctions against Russian energy companies and send over 100 bln euros to Ukraine, despite the corruption scandal sweeping that country, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said during a break in the EU Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Brussels.

"Despite one of the worst corruption scandals in the history of European politics in Ukraine, Brussels has put forward an initiative to send even more money and weapons to Ukraine and impose new sanctions on energy supplies from Russia," Szijjarto said talking to Hungarian reporters that was broadcast by the M1 television channel.

He clarified that the European Commission is proposing to allocate over 100 bln euros to Kiev.

Furthermore, at a meeting in Brussels, assertions were made that "to prevent further corruption scandals, Ukraine must be included in the European Union," the minister noted.

"This is madness that must be stopped," he stated regarding the European Commission's proposals and the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

"There is a corrupt system of government in Ukraine that extends to the highest levels of government," Szijjarto stressed. He confirmed that under these circumstances, Hungary will not direct its funds to support Ukraine and suggests that other EU countries do the same.

"We demand that Ukraine reveal how it used European funds. We demand that Ukraine account for how much of Europe's taxpayers' money was siphoned off by the corruption network. How much money the military mafia stole from the European people, and how much EU subsidies went to the corrupt system of power in Ukraine," the Hungarian Foreign Minister said.

He assured that, in any case, the current Hungarian government will not allow its funds to be used to provide military and financial assistance to Ukraine.