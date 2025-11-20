Qatar urges pressure on Israel to halt attacks on Syria — Foreign Ministry

DOHA, November 20. /TASS/. Qatar has condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to a buffer zone within Syrian territory and is calling on the international community to exert pressure on Israel to end its attacks against the Arab republic, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry stated.

The Qatari leadership regards the entry of Israel’s prime minister, accompanied by several ministers and officials of the Israeli government, into occupied Syrian territories as a "blatant violation of sovereignty" and a "flagrant breach of international law, posing a serious threat to regional security." Qatar’s Foreign Ministry further urged the international community to "take urgent measures to compel Israel to adhere" to the 1974 ceasefire agreement with Syria and to "cease its repeated attacks on Syrian territory, thereby preventing further escalation and a rise in tensions across the region."

On November 19, Netanyahu toured a buffer zone in southern Syria, accompanied by Defense Minister Israel Katz, Foreign Affairs Minister Gideon Sa’ar, IDF Chief-of-Staff Lieutenant-General Eyal Zamir, and ISA Director David Zini. The prime minister’s office specified that Netanyahu arrived at one of the Israel Defense Forces’ outposts, where he conducted a security briefing. Previously, Katz had affirmed that Israeli troops would maintain their presence in the buffer zone and on the Syrian side of Mount Hermon, where they had been stationed in December 2024 following the change of power in Damascus.