MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian political establishment is ambivalent about the American plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, but problems with the budget, energy, and mobilization are forcing them to increasingly think about peace negotiations, Strana newspaper reported.

It said that Ukraine called any agreements "capitulation" and refused to implement the Minsk agreements because of the so-called "patriotic public." Strana emphasizes that this time, Vladimir Zelensky may well reject the peace plan, which, according to Western media, is being developed in the United States.

However, top Ukrainian politicians, the newspaper notes, are asking "What's next?" Political circles wonder what will happen to the country's energy sector, mobilization, and whether the Europeans can afford funding for Kiev. Most importantly, Ukraine is really thinking about whether its prospects for a peaceful settlement will become even worse.

Western media previously reported, citing sources, that the United States is developing a plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and is consulting with Russia about it. The Axios portal said that the American proposals envisage Kiev's renunciation of some territories in exchange for security guarantees from the United States to Ukraine and Europe. According to NBC News, US President Donald Trump approved the 28-point plan earlier this week. According to The Wall Street Journal, Washington, among other things, suggests that Kiev abandon joining NATO for at least a few years.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS on Wednesday that Moscow has not received information from the United States through official channels about "the agreements" on Ukraine.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a question from TASS that Moscow and Washington were not working on any innovations on the Ukrainian settlement beyond what Russian and US presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump agreed to in Alaska.