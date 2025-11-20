Hungarian funds must not finance Ukraine's 'war mafia' — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, November 20. /TASS/. Hungary will voice its opposition to plans for supporting Ukraine at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, arguing that European money is falling into the hands of what it calls Ukraine's "war mafia," Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister of Hungary Peter Szijjarto said prior to his departure for Brussels.

"Brussels has lost its senses. Despite the failure of Ukraine's military mafia, [European Commission President Ursula] von der Leyen still intends to allocate an additional €100 billion to Ukraine. Who can tell where this European money will ultimately go? We are going to Brussels to put a stop to this insanity. Hungarian funds must not be used to fund Ukraine's war mafia," Szijjarto declared in a video address broadcast by M1 TV.

The conflict in Ukraine and the European Commission's proposals for further military assistance to the government in Kiev are among the key topics scheduled for discussion at today's EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels.