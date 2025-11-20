Ukrainian army cuts, 'difficult concessions:' US peace plan overview

WASHINGTON, November 20. /TASS/. Washington is working on proposals to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, taking into account the positions of both Moscow and Kiev, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday.

The US plan envisages territorial concessions by Ukraine and a reduction of the Ukrainian armed forces, sources familiar with the draft say.

TASS has gathered key details about the projected US plan.

On peace plan

- The US is drawing up a list of potential proposals to end the conflict in Ukraine based on information from Moscow and Kiev.

- Developing a solution "requires an extensive exchange of serious and realistic ideas," Rubio said. Moscow and Kiev will have "to agree to difficult but necessary concessions."

- US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff started working on a new settlement plan after a meeting with Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for economic and investment cooperation with foreign countries, which took place in Miami in late October, Politico reported, citing sources.

- The work on a 28-point plan involved Witkoff, Rubio, US Vice President JD Vance, and the US president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, NBC News reported, citing sources.

- The plan is focused on providing security guarantees to both parties to ensure lasting peace, a US official told NBC News.

- According to NBC News, the finalization of the plan coincided with a Ukraine visit by a US delegation led by Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll.

Plan details

- The new US plan on resolving the conflict in Ukraine particularly proposes that the United States and other countries recognize Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea and Donbass, the Axios news website reported, citing a US official.

- According to the plan, the areas in Donbas from which Ukraine would withdraw "would be considered a demilitarized zone, with Russia not able to position troops there," the media outlet wrote.

- Under the initiative, the actual line of contact would be frozen in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, while Russia would have to return certain areas to Ukraine through talks, Axios claimed.

- The draft also provides for halving the Ukrainian army’s strength and restricting its use of certain weapons, Financial Times reporter Christopher Miller wrote on the X social media platform, citing sources.

- Kiev would have to abandon the idea of joining NATO for at least several years, The Wall Street Journal reported.

- Ukraine would not be allowed to host foreign peacekeeping forces.

- Moscow is expected to commit not to attack Ukraine and other European countries in the future.

- Trump doesn’t see his mission in bringing the lost territories back to Ukraine, a US official said.

West’s, Russia’s reaction to US plan

- Moscow has received no official information from the US about any "agreements" on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

- Moscow and Washington aren’t working on any new elements regarding the Ukrainian settlement that could be added to the agreements that President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States reached in Alaska.

- Vladimir Zelensky has expressed dissatisfaction with the plan, Financial Times reporter Christopher Miller said.

- Ukrainian and European officials "felt blind sided" by the news of a new US plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, Politico reported.

- The news made many Western and Ukrainian politicians worry that the US "could cave to Russian demands," sources told the media outlet.

- Trump has approved the new Ukraine peace plan, NBC News said, citing sources.