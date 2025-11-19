US Army Secretary plans to meet with Russian representatives — WSJ

NEW YORK, November 19. /TASS/. US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, who has arrived in Ukraine, plans to meet later with Russian representatives, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing sources.

"Secretary Driscoll is traveling to Ukraine to get a sense of facts on the ground. He will participate in meetings in Ukraine and report his findings back to the White House," an unnamed US official told the publication. Driscoll later plans to meet with Russian officials, the newspaper indicated.

According to The Wall Street Journal, "Driscoll’s mission is to restart peace talks on Trump’s behalf."