Trump’s approval rating drops to 38%, lowest since his inauguration — poll

WASHINGTON, November 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen to 38%, the lowest since his January 20, 2025 inauguration, according to a Reuters-Ipsos poll conducted November 14-17.

The poll shows 38% approve of Trump’s performance while 60% disapprove, with the rest giving no answer. This marks the first time his rating has dropped below 40% during his second term, having peaked at 47% in January.

The survey of 1,017 adults found respondents dissatisfied with rising prices and the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. Only 20% believe authorities are conducting the investigation properly, while 70% think the administration is concealing information about Epstein’s clients.

Democrats earlier this week published part of Epstein’s emails with several of his acquaintances and confidants. They indicated that Trump might have known about the financier’s crimes. The White House described the Democrats' actions as an attempt to smear the president.

Epstein was detained by New York State law enforcement in July, 2019. The prosecutor’s office said there was evidence that in 2002-2005 he organized visits to his Manhattan home by dozens of underage girls, the youngest of whom was 14. Epstein’s friends and acquaintances included a large number of current and retired officials not only from the United States, but from many other countries, including former heads of state, major entrepreneurs, and show business stars. The criminal prosecution of the financier in the United States was terminated after he committed suicide in a prison cell in August 2019.

Epstein’s acquaintances included 42nd US President Bill Clinton and Trump.