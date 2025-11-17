Indian foreign minister arrives in Moscow ahead of SCO meeting — embassy

Moscow, November 17. /TASS/. Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has landed in Moscow where he will participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of State Council meeting, the Indian embassy in Russia reported.

"Upon his arrival in Moscow, the Honorable Foreign Minister was greeted by the Ambassador and Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Director Alexey Pavlosky," the embassy announced on Telegram.

Jaishankar is also scheduled to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov today to discuss future political coordination and exchange views on key global issues.