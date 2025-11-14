Britain stops sharing intelligence with US on recommendation of attorney general — Times

LONDON, November 14. /TASS/. The British intelligence services and the military have stopped providing the United States with intelligence on the movement of ships in the Caribbean on recommendation of Attorney General for England and Wales Richard Hermer, The Times reported citing sources.

According to them, Hermer fears an international lawsuit against the UK over its involvement in the US strikes on ships in the Caribbean. Earlier, the British shared with the Americans the coordinates of the boats, on which drugs were allegedly transported, as well as data on the number of people on board. CNN was the first to report on November 12 that the United Kingdom had stopped providing the intelligence.

According to the newspaper, the recommendations indicated that the UK had signed up to stricter rules of conduct in international waters than the United States, and could be considered complicit in what the UN called "extrajudicial executions."

The government declined to comment saying only that the United States remains Britain's closest partner in defense, security and intelligence matters.

Washington accuses Venezuela of not actively fighting drug smuggling. The US Navy has deployed eight ships, one nuclear submarine, and more than 10,000 troops in the Caribbean Sea and is destroying high-speed boats in international waters, allegedly involved in drug smuggling from Venezuela.

According to The New York Times, US President Donald Trump has authorized the CIA to conduct covert operations in Venezuela. The American media has repeatedly reported that the United States may soon begin attacking drug cartel facilities in Venezuela. However, on October 31, Trump said he was not considering attacks on Venezuelan territory.