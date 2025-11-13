Poland begins erecting second fence on border with Belarus — radio

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Polish authorities have begun building a second fence on the border with Belarus in the Podlaskie Voivodeship, the RMF24 radio station reported.

According to its information, construction of the fence will begin in the coming days and is scheduled for completion in January. The barrier will consist of a four-meter-high metal mesh wall topped with barbed wire.

In 2022, the Polish authorities covered a 180-kilometer section of the border with a 5.5-meter-high metal barrier. Barbed wire covers the top of the wall. Along the entire border, posts with motion sensors and all-weather video cameras have been installed. In 2024, the barrier was modernized.