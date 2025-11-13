German party leader calls for detente in relations with Russia

BERLIN, November 13. /TASS/. Tino Chrupalla, co-chair of Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, urged to implement a policy of detente in relations with Moscow.

"Obviously, I mean a policy of detente which we desperately need. We must reach out to each other to prevent a war, a major war, in Europe. That is my approach, and it's crucial if we want to avoid sending soldiers to foreign conflicts and to prevent a war from spreading to Europe. This should also guide Germany’s policies," Chrupalla said in an interview with ZDF TV channel.

"Instead of preparing for war in this country, we should finally embrace peace. That is my approach and that is what I am fighting for," the politician added. He also reiterated his support for reducing financial aid to Ukraine.

On Tuesday, during the Markus Lanz show on ZDF, Chrupalla said he currently "sees no threat to Germany from Russia." He noted that "any country could pose a threat to Germany." According to the AfD leader, Poland could also be a danger to Germany because it is refusing to extradite a suspect in the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines. Chrupalla’s statement has invited criticism, including from members of his own party.