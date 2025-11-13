American expert sees 'pointless' interventions in Venezuela, Iran, Nigeria looming for US

WASHINGTON, November 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump risks dragging his country into "pointless" wars against Venezuela, Iran and Nigeria based under false pretenses, columnist Ted Snider warned in an opinion piece released on the website of The American Conservative.

"Despite boasting that he is the 'president of peace,' Donald Trump is threatening to lead the US into three new wars, against Iran, Venezuela, and Nigeria. All three would shred what is left of America’s claim to uphold the international order, and all of them would further endanger America’s standing in the targeted regions. All of them are also pointless because they are based on false premises," the expert argued.

He criticized recent statements from the US leader and high-ranking officials in his administration about looming interventions in Venezuela, Iran and Nigeria. Snider cited information from the US intelligence community saying that Iran is not building a nuclear bomb. He also questioned the premise that war with Iran is necessary because the nuclear problem cannot be resolved by diplomacy as he emphasized that Iran has repeatedly voiced its willingness to negotiate a diplomatic solution.

Snider also refuted claims justifying a potential offensive against Venezuela. According to him, in a drug report earlier this year, the United Nations assessed that the Bolivarian Republic has not been involved in drug trafficking to the United States. "[President Nicolas] Maduro is not Venezuela’s drug kingpin. War with Venezuela would be pointless," Snider added.

On November 1, Trump said he had instructed the Pentagon to prepare possible military measures against "Islamic terrorists" in Nigeria to protect Christians. However, the expert, while acknowledging that "there is violence against Christians and Muslims" in the West African country, pointed out that "there is violence that is motivated by land disputes and not by religion at all."

"The conclusion that war [against the three aforementioned nations] is necessary is also false. Far from establishing peace, safeguarding Americans or protecting Christianity, we are on the brink of blundering into yet more pointless wars and more tragic deaths," Snider concluded.