Kazakhstan sincerely interested in strong, stable, prosperous Russia — Tokayev

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the republic is interested in a strong, stable and prosperous Russia.

"Kazakhstan, as Russia's closest ally and reliable friend, is sincerely interested in a strong, stable, prosperous Russia," Tokayev said at a state reception on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

He said that the common history of Kazakhstan and Russia proves the power of unity better than words.

"During the difficult years, we stood by each other, supporting each other. We have withstood the trials together, and won a Great Victory together - one that we cherish in our hearts today," he said.