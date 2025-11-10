Tokayev discusses cooperation between countries with Manturov before visit to Russia

ASTANA, November 10. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed key areas of cooperation between the two countries in the context of his upcoming visit to Russia at a meeting with Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov. The Kazakh leader expressed confidence in the success of the upcoming talks, his press service reported.

"During the meeting, key areas of multifaceted bilateral cooperation were discussed in the context of the agenda for the upcoming state visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Moscow. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of the upcoming visit and expressed confidence that the negotiations would be successful," the report said.

Tokayev "drew attention to the active and coordinated work of the governments of the two countries, thanks to which Russia consistently remains one of Kazakhstan's leading trade and economic partners," the press service said, adding that he also noted "the agreement reached with Russian President Vladimir Putin to increase the volume of trade turnover to $30 bln in the near future."

In turn, Manturov confirmed Moscow's readiness to "further deepen bilateral cooperation," according to the report. He "noted that a solid foundation for developing joint projects has already been established between the countries, expressing confidence in their successful implementation," the press service said.

The state visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Russia will take place on November 12.

On Monday, Manturov's office reported that he had arrived in Kazakhstan on a working visit, adding that meetings with the country's leadership, as well as the 23rd meeting of the CSTO interstate commission on military-economic cooperation chaired by Russian First Deputy Prime Minister, were planned as part of his trip.