Vilnius shifting responsibility for border situation to Minsk — Belarus’ Foreign Ministry

MINSK, November 8. /TASS/. Lithuania is misleading its carriers by trying to shift responsibility for the situation on the border to Belarus, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The Belarusian side was surprised to read the statements made by Lithuanian officials in the media about the alleged refusal to return Lithuanian cargo vehicles located on the territory of Belarus. We would like to remind you that Belarus has not forbidden anything to anyone. It seems that the Lithuanian authorities, instead of taking concrete steps to resolve the situation that they themselves created, prefer to mislead their own carriers and drivers, trying to shift responsibility to the Belarusian side," the text says.

The ministry also expressed hope for a speedy restoration of normal operation of the border with Lithuania and constructive bilateral relations.

It said that there is an established procedure for crossing the border. "Currently, the border is closed by the decision of the Lithuanian side, and it is the Lithuanian side that is responsible for its cancellation. As soon as Lithuania opens the border, all trucks will be able to return home on a first-come, first-served basis," the ministry said.

On October 29, Lithuania closed the road border with Belarus for a month due to an increased launch of cigarette contraband balloons across the border. Minsk retaliated by banning Lithuanian-registered trucks and tractors from driving on the country's roads on October 31 stranding about 5,000 Lithuanian trucks in the country.