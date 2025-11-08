Every fourth German would like Merkel to return as chancellor — poll

BERLIN, November 8. /TASS/. Every fourth German would like to see Angela Merkel return to the post of chancellor, a survey conducted by the Civey institute for the study of public opinion for the Funke media group, said.

The poll showed that almost four years after the end of Merkel's chancellorship, she is still popular, primarily among the supporters of the Greens and the Left Party, young voters and residents of urban agglomerations.

To the question: "Do you miss Angela Merkel as Chancellor?" 25% of the respondents answered in the affirmative, 68% said "no" or "probably not." However, 61% of respondents among the supporters of the Left Party and 52% of the Greens yearn for Merkel. Among the adherents of the CDU/CSU bloc, only 22% miss her.

5,000 people participated in the survey, which was conducted from November 4-6.

Merkel (CDU) served as head of government in 2005-2021.