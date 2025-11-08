Pentagon chief likens current world situation with 1939, when World War II began

WASHINGTON, November 8. /TASS/. Pentagon head Pete Hegseth compared the current situation in the world with 1939, when World War II began, according to the Forbes Breaking News YouTube channel.

"This is a 1939 moment. Or hopefully a 1981 moment. A moment of mounting urgency. Enemies gather, threats grow. You feel it, I feel it," Hegseth said on Friday, when he attended the National Defense University in Washington.

"If we are going to prevent and avoid war, which is what we all want, we must prepare now," the Pentagon chief said, adding that potential US opponents, whom he did not name, are not sitting idly by.

In 1981, the United States imposed sanctions against the USSR in response to the introduction of martial law in Poland over the strikes of the Solidarity trade union.