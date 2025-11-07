South African president elected interim head of Southern African Development Community

HARARE, November 7. /TASS/. An extraordinary summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) elected South African President Cyril Ramaphosa as its interim chairman, the final communique of the virtual meeting said.

"Summit acknowledged the decision by the Republic of Madagascar to relinquish her role as Chair of SADC, following recent political developments that have impacted her capacity to discharge the responsibilities of the position," the document distributed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services of Zimbabwe, said.

"The Republic of South Africa was appointed as Interim Chair of SADC until August 2026 [when the next SADC summit will be held]. Summit expressed its appreciation to His Excellency Mr. Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa for convening the Extraordinary Summit and accepting to chair the regional body."

President of Madagascar Andry Rajoelina was elected SADC Chairman on a rotating basis on 17 August, but on October 14 he was ousted. New Malagasy leader Michael Randrianirina resigned from this post saying he wanted to focus on the country's internal problems. Randrianirina participated in the current emergency summit as president of Madagascar for the transitional period.

On October 14, the National Assembly (lower house of parliament) of Madagascar voted to remove Rajoelina from power due to his absence from the country. The Supreme Constitutional Court upheld this decision and invited the military, led by Randrianirina, to take power.

On October 17, Randrianirina was sworn in by the Supreme Constitutional Court as president for a transitional period.