Overall number of US troops in Europe so far unchanged — Trump

WASHINGTON, November 7. /TASS/. Despite the recent withdrawal of US troops from Romania, the overall number of US forces in Europe remains unchanged," US President Donald Trump said at a meeting with visiting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"We make changes. We move [troops]. [But] it's the same number, total number. But we move people around," he said, commenting on the withdrawal of US troops from Romania.

According to Trump, this is not about the Pentagon’s arbitrary decision. "No, they don't ignore anything that I say," he stressed.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said in turn that everything had been coordinated with the White House and reassured that US troops will stay in Romania. The United States, in his words, had informed both Bucharest and NATO about its plans.

Earlier, Romania’s Ministry of National Defense announced that the US contingent in the country would be reduced from 1,700 to about 1,000. Romanian Defense Minister Ionut Mosteanu explained that the US was reducing troops in Europe amid plans to focus more attention on the Indo-Pacific region.