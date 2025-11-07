MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. A teenager has been was added to the database of Ukraine’s Mirotvorets extremist website, TASS has learnt.

According to the website, the boy born in 2010 was added to the database "for infringing on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity."

This is not the first time that individuals under 17 years of age have been added to the database. In 2021, Faina Savenkova, a young writer from the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), who was 12 at the time, was doxed. The website admins accused the girl of "taking part in anti-Ukrainian propaganda events." For her part, Savenkova argued that "posting children’s personal data on similar websites is a violation of children’s rights."

The infamous Mirotvorets website was launched in 2014 to identify individuals allegedly posing a threat to Ukraine’s national security and publish their personal data. Over the past few years, it has collected the personal information of journalists, artists, and politicians who visited Crimea and Donbass or drew criticism from the site’s administrators for other reasons.