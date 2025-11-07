Trump evades question on Syria’s potential accession to Abraham Accords

WASHINGTON, November 7. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump avoided giving a direct answer to a question regarding the possibility of Syria joining the Abraham Accords on the normalization of relations with Israel.

During a meeting with leaders of five Central Asian republics at the White House, journalists asked Trump if he intended to discuss the possibility of the Arab Republic joining the Abraham Accords with Syria’s President for the transitional period Ahmed al-Sharaa, who is scheduled to arrive in Washington on November 10. "Well, we're going to meet, and I think he's doing a very good job," Trump stated. "I got along with him very well," he added, noting that "a lot of progress has been made with Syria."

In September, President Ahmed al-Sharaa announced that Syria might sign a security agreement with Israel in the coming days. Nevertheless, he stressed that this step "in no way means normalization of relations." Later, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Sheiban noted that Israel’s military actions against Syria are hindering the achievement of a bilateral agreement on security measures.

The US brokered the Abraham Accords between Israel and several Arab countries in 2020-2021. In 2020, Israel normalized relations with Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Morocco. In 2021, Sudan established diplomatic relations with the Jewish state. Prior to the Abraham Accords, Israel only had diplomatic relations with Egypt, established in 1979, and Jordan, established in 1994, among the Arab states. The Axios news website. The Kazakh presidential press service reported earlier that Kazakhstan intended to join the agreements, saying that it was "a logical continuation" of the country’s foreign policy.