Brussels Airport suspends operations for 30 minutes due to drones — TV

BRUSSELS, November 7. /TASS/. Brussels Airport suspended operations once again for 30 minutes due to unidentified unmanned aerial vehicles, the RTBF TV channel reported, citing the Belgian air navigation and traffic service provider Skeyes.

According to the broadcaster, some flights were diverted to other airports after drones were spotted near Brussels Airport, which remained closed for about half an hour.

On November 4, airports in Brussels, Liege and Charleroi were closed for almost two hours due to similar incidents. The Belgian military said that unidentified drones, with their lights on, had been seen near air bases, including Kleine Brogel Air Base, which hosts US tactical nuclear weapons, and Florennes Air Base, where the first F-35 fighter jets delivered by the US are stationed.

In this regard, the Belgian authorities approved a plan to buy means of combating drones for the army.

Meanwhile, the country’s leading newspapers alleged on Thursday that Russia "is highly likely" behind the drone flights. A spokesperson for the Russian embassy in Brussels, however, told the VRT broadcaster that Moscow was not involved in those incidents as it had "no reason or interest" to do anything like that.