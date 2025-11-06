Trump still undecided about launching military action against Venezuela — WSJ

NEW YORK, November 6. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has expressed reservations about potential military action against Venezuela in conversations with high-ranking aides, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing US officials.

According to them, the debate shows that the Trump administration’s strategy regarding Venezuela "remains in flux, despite a buildup of military forces in the region and public threats by Trump to launch attacks." "Even basic questions," such as whether the goal is to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro or extract concessions from him, remain undecided, the US officials told the newspaper.

The US leader has been querying his aides about military scenarios, the officials shared. The options presented to Trump range from "intensifying economic pressure to military action inside Venezuela, including possibly against military and government facilities," the WSJ wrote.

For the time being, the newspaper quoted the officials as saying, the US leader does not mind "slowly building up US forces in the region and continuing to strike boats allegedly smuggling drugs in the Caribbean and Pacific."

On October 7, Trump ordered his administration to stop trying to reach a diplomatic solution to the growing tensions with Venezuela and authorized the CIA to conduct covert operations in the South American country, the The New York Times reported.

In response to a TASS reporter’s question on November 2, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that Moscow would like Venezuela and the United States to avoid conflict.