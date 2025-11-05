MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. One of the bodyguards of US actress Angelina Jolie, who arrived in Ukraine, was taken to a territorial recruitment center in the Nikolayev Region, Ukraine’s Strana news outlet reported.

According to its information, employees of the regional territorial recruitment center (Ukraine’s equivalent to a military enlistment office) stopped the bodyguard at a checkpoint at the entrance to the city of Yuzhnoukrainsk. The military recruiters said the man had issues with his documents, while the bodyguard said that he was transporting an "important person."

Nevertheless, the bodyguard was mobilized, and Jolie had to go to the territorial recruitment center in person to have him released. The news outlet's Telegram channel published surveillance footage showing Jolie entering the center. Other Ukrainian media outlets also reported on the incident and published videos.

Earlier, Ukrainian media outlets reported that Jolie had arrived in Kiev-controlled Kherson. This information was later confirmed by Verkhovna Rada lawmaker Alexey Goncharenko (listed as a terrorist and extremist by Russia's Federal Service for Financial Monitoring).