Nigerian chief of defense staff rejects US accusations of persecuting Christians

HARARE, November 4. /TASS/. Nigeria’s Chief of Defense Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, has dismissed accusations made by US President Donald Trump that the country is persecuting Christians.

"There are no Christians being persecuted in Nigeria," the general was quoted as saying by the Punch newspaper. "We are facing insecurity, especially terrorism, and it’s something that has been affecting Nigeria for quite some time now."

According to Oluyede, Nigeria’s armed forces are working tirelessly to eradicate terrorism and improve national security. "You will recall that just last week, the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces [Bola Tinubu], recalibrated the security architecture by bringing on board officers of proven integrity who are seasoned in asymmetric warfare to add impetus to our operations. We’re going to add more to what we’re doing, add more impetus to our operations, and ensure that we checkmate this act of terrorism within Nigeria," he said.

The general added that Nigeria is open to receiving assistance from countries confronting similar security challenges.

On November 1, Trump said that he instructed the Department of Defense to prepare potential force measures against "Islamic terrorists" in Nigeria for protection of Christians. Trump had previously alleged that Christians in Nigeria are facing an existential threat. He promised that the US would protect them.

However, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu rejected the US president’s accusations. Tinubu stated that characterizing Nigeria as a country of religious intolerance does not reflect reality and disregards the government’s consistent and sincere efforts to ensure freedom of religion and conscience for all Nigerians. Tinubu said that the government maintains open and proactive dialogue with Christian and Islamic leaders in the country and continues responding to challenges in the security sphere that pose a threat to residents irrespective of their religious affiliation and residence.