STOCKHOLM, November 4. /TASS/. Sanctions on Russia and support for Ukraine have drained Finland’s treasury, pushing President Alexander Stubb to call for talks between Moscow and Washington, said Armando Mema, a member of the Finnish national-conservative Freedom Alliance party.

"President Stubb proposes peace negotiations at the South Africa G20 summit to end the Ukrainian War. One may think what has changed since he said that Russia only understands force?" he wrote on the X social media platform. According to him, "the thing is that Finland's economy is devastated for the support given to Ukraine, Finland is losing billions of euros for the sanctions against Russia." "Maybe that is the reason President Stubb's view shifted on Russia," Mema noted.

He recommended Stubb travel to Moscow if he "has real intentions to build peace with Russia" because "that's what a peacemaker will do."

The Yle media outlet reported on November 3 that Stubb had suggested President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States should meet on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 summit in South Africa. According to the Finnish president, the world is currently facing major problems and many feel the need for such a meeting.

The South African city of Johannesburg will host the G20 summit on November 22-23. However, the US announced earlier that Trump wouldn’t travel to South Africa, and the country’s delegation would be led by Vice President JD Vance.