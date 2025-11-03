Israel not fulfilling obligations on allowing access to aid to Gaza — Fidan

ANKARA, November 3. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that Israel is not fulfilling its obligations on allowing humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and does not let in the agreed number of cargoes.

"Israel must stop violating the ceasefire regime. It also does not fulfill its obligations on ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid. It is necessary to ensure the entry of about 600 trucks with aid and 50 cisterns with fuel. But, honestly, we do not see such a number of actually entering Gaza," Fidan said, following a ministerial meeting in Istanbul, involving Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Pakistan, Indonesia and Turkey.

The top Turkish diplomat also noted that "the international community must continue pressure on Israel which ‘since the moment of declaring the ceasefire has killed about 250 Gaza residents.’"

Israel and the Gaza-based Palestinian Hamas movement resumed Egypt-, Qatar-, United States-, and Turkey-mediated indirect talks on settling the situation in the Gaza Strip on October 6. On October 9, the parties to the conflict signed an agreement on the implementation of phase one of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan. The ceasefire came into effect on October 10.

On October 28, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered to deliver powerful strikes on the Gaza Strip after armed militants from the Hamas movement violated the ceasefire by delivering strikes on the Israeli military in the Rafah area in the southern Gaza Strip. Hamas denies its involvement in the Rafah incident.