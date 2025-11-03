Gaza’s Health Ministry receives another 45 bodies of Palestinians from Israel

TUNIS, November 3. /TASS/. The Gaza Strip’s Health Ministry has received 45 bodies of Palestinians from Israel, the agency said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

Overall, at this point, within the framework of a ceasefire agreement, 270 bodies have been returned to the Palestinian enclave with the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). According to the Health Ministry, 78 of them have been identified.

The ministry also reported that over the past 24 hours, hospitals in the embattled enclave admitted 10 bodies of the deceased. Thus, since the ceasefire regime came into effect, the death toll has climbed to 238 with 600 people sustaining wounds.

Israel and Hamas resumed Egypt-, Qatar-, United States-, and Turkey-mediated indirect talks on settling the situation in the Gaza Strip on October 6. On October 9, the parties to the conflict signed an agreement on the implementation of phase one of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan. The ceasefire came into effect on October 10.

On October 28, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered to deliver powerful strikes on the Gaza Strip after armed militants from the Hamas movement violated the ceasefire by delivering strikes on the Israeli military in the Rafah area in the southern Gaza Strip. Hamas denies its involvement in the Rafah incident.