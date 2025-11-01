Trump says he counts on long-term trade deal with China

WASHINGTON, November 1. /TASS/. The United States counts on reaching a long-term trade deal with China, US President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One en route from Washington to Palm Beach, Florida.

"The deal with China is going to be wonderful. It's going to be long lasting," Trump said.

"I really got along with [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping] very well," he added, referring to the October 30 bilateral meeting with the Chinese leader on the sidelines of the APEC summit in South Korea. "We're going to have a great relationship with them, I think, for a long period of time.".