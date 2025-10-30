UN calls for restraint amid Trump's statement on nuclear tests

UNITED NATIONS, October 30. /TASS/. Nuclear risks in the world are already alarmingly high, and countries must avoid any actions that could lead to an escalation of tensions with catastrophic consequences, UN Secretary-General's Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters.

Commenting on US President Donald Trump's statement on the resumption of nuclear testing, he stated: "The Secretary General has repeatedly asserted that current nuclear risks are already alarmingly high, and all actions that could lead to miscalculation or escalation with catastrophic consequences must be avoided."

He also pointed to the "disastrous legacy of over 2000 nuclear weapons tests carried out over the last 80 years." "As he (the Secretary General - TASS) has said, nuclear testing can never be permitted under any circumstances," Haq added.

Earlier, Trump said he had instructed the Pentagon to resume nuclear weapons testing immediately. He did not explain what he was referring to or whether this included the detonation of nuclear warheads.