North Korea tests two hypersonic missiles on Wednesday — KCNA

SEOUL, October 23. /TASS/. North Korea successfully tested two new hypersonic weapon systems on Wednesday, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

"Two hypersonic projectiles launched from the Ryokpho District, Pyongyang Municipality, toward the northeast direction hit the target point on the tableland of Kwesang Peak in Orang County, North Hamgyong Province," KCNA said.

The launch was overseen by Pak Jong Chon, secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK). The missile test was part of a defense capability development program with the goal of enhancing strategic deterrence against potential enemies, the news agency specified.

Earlier, South Korea's military said the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles in the northeast direction. The weapons flew about 350 kilometers before landing on the ground even as they were launched toward the Sea of Japan.