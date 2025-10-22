Hezbollah must become normal political party after disarmament — Lebanese PM

PARIS, October 22. /TASS/. The Shia group Hezbollah should become a normal political party after disarming its military wing and renouncing armed struggle, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said.

"The ultimate goal [of disarmament] is clear: to restore the state's monopoly on the use of military force. <...> This means that, over time, Hezbollah, like any other similar group, will have to become a regular political party without combat units," the prime minister said in an interview with France’s Paris Match magazine.

Salam also said that the Lebanese authorities support US President Donald Trump's plan to settle the conflict in the Gaza Strip because it provides for the delivery of humanitarian aid to the enclave without requiring the displacement of local residents. The plan also does not involve the annexation of the West Bank of the Jordan River, and it "at least in spirit allows for the possibility of implementing a two-state solution." At the same time, Salam expressed concern about the situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border, since, in his opinion, "[Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] perceives war as riding a bicycle: if you stop, you fall."

On October 20, US envoy Tom Barrack demanded that the Lebanese government accelerate the process of disarming Hezbollah forces. He warned that inaction on the part of the Lebanese authorities could prompt Israel to take unilateral measures, threatening a new confrontation.