NBC reconnaissance vehicle RKhM-8 used first time during CSTO exercises

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. During the CSTO's Barrier-2025 special exercise in Tajikistan, the newly developed RKhM-8 reconnaissance vehicle was showcased for the first time. Mounted on a Tigr armored vehicle chassis, this advanced nuclear, chemical, and biological (NBC) reconnaissance platform was deployed by a joint team of specialists from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan. A post on the CSTO Joint Staff website highlighted that the vehicle is equipped with state-of-the-art radiation, chemical, and biological detection systems, marking a significant enhancement in the alliance's operational capabilities.

According to the Joint Staff, the primary objectives of Exercise Barrier-2025 are to refine coordinated responses among NBC protection and medical support units and to strengthen collaboration with national agencies tasked with managing large-scale infectious disease outbreaks.

"The main training tasks being practiced by the joint NBC protection and medical support units during Barrier-2025 include conducting NBC reconnaissance, sampling and analysis, implementing specialized treatment protocols for victims, establishing surveillance regimes in outbreak zones, providing medical care, and evacuating affected individuals," the Joint Staff stated.