Szijjarto to discuss Russia-US summit with Rubio, hopes for success

BUDAPEST, October 22. /TASS/. Hungary is prepared to do its best to organize a meeting between Presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, and hopes for success in resolving the conflict in Ukraine, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto said, adding he will discuss these issues with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday.

"We want peace to return to Central Europe. For the past three and a half years, we have stood for the cause of peace. We're doing our best. We were asked to host this summit. We are ready. The participants are provided with all the necessary conditions for success. And I really hope that this summit will take place," Szijjarto, who is on a visit to Washington, said in an interview with CNN distributed by the Hungarian Foreign Ministry.

Commenting on the talk that the summit would be postponed, Szijjarto said that "there is no date yet. So, I don't understand what it means to postpone, if the date hasn't been set yet."

Szijjarto also expressed hope that his meeting with Rubio would give him a better understanding of the current situation.

"I know that two of my colleagues, Secretary of State Rubio and [Russian Foreign] Minister [Sergey] Lavrov, talked to each other. As far as I understand, they discussed the key issues. I hope that they will reach some kind of agreement that will provide a good basis for the summit," he said.

He confirmed that he still hopes for the success of the new Russian-American meeting on the Ukrainian settlement and enhancing global security.

"If there are normal relations between the United States and Russia, the situation in Central Europe will be safer," the minister believes.

Szijjarto added that the conflict in Ukraine cannot be resolved on the battlefield, it can only be resolved at the negotiating table.

"The only thing we can do is to provide all the conditions and prerequisites necessary for the success of the negotiations. I know one thing: this bloodshed must stop, but it will not end on the battlefield. This will only end through diplomacy and negotiations. And we are ready to provide a venue for them and all the necessary conditions for this," the foreign minister said.