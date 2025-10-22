BUDAPEST, October 22. /TASS/. Many people want to prevent another meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump, and until it takes place, numerous leaks and fake news stories will continue to appear, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said, commenting on rumors about the possible cancellation of the Moscow-Washington summit in Budapest.

"From the moment the Peace Summit in Budapest was announced, it was obvious that many would do everything possible to stop it from happening. The pro-war political elite and their media always behave this way before events that could prove decisive between war and peace," Szijjarto wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta, a corporation considered extremist in the country).

"It's the same story before almost every European Council meeting, before decisions on sanctions or on the European Peace Facility. Nothing new under the sun. It will be no different this time. Until the Summit actually takes place, expect a wave of leaks, fake news, and statements claiming that it won't happen," Hungary’s top diplomat added.

Szijjarto visited Washington on October 21. The minister did not disclose whom he met with, but prior to his trip, he indicated that he wanted to discuss preparations for Trump’s visit to Budapest. Hungary attaches great importance not only to the upcoming US-Russia summit, which may represent a major step toward resolving the conflict in Ukraine, but also to US-Hungarian negotiations, hoping to focus them on economic issues.

On October 16, Trump, following a phone conversation with Putin, said that they had agreed to meet in Budapest soon. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov also confirmed that Moscow and Washington would begin preparing for a new meeting between the two leaders, which may take place in the Hungarian capital. In response, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ordered the formation of an organizing committee to facilitate the summit.