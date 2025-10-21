EC claims UK, Canada support expropriation of Russian assets

PARIS, October 21. /TASS/. The United Kingdom and Canada "signaled" their readiness to expropriate Russian assets under the so-called "reparation loan" scheme to the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, the European Commissioner for Economy, Productivity, Implementation and Simplification, said when speaking in the European Parliament.

"We obviously continued engagement with other partners, including our G7 partners, on providing their share for Ukraine financing, and it is worth noting that this reparation loan initiative in a sense is scalable, so other countries, which also have Russian assets in their jurisdiction can use a similar approach, and the UK and Canada have actually signaled their readiness to do so," he said.

The reparation proposal allegedly "stops short of confiscation of Russian assets," the commissioner added.