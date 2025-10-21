Gaza management structure should be created after ensuring security — Vance

TEL AVIV, October 21. /TASS/. The United States believes that issues related to the formation of the governance structure of the Gaza Strip should be resolved after ensuring security in this Palestinian enclave, Vice President JD Vance said.

"On your question about what is the ultimate, you know, authority in Gaza look like? I don't know the answer to that question," he told a news conference. "We're creating a governance structure that is very flexible to what happens on the ground in the future."

"I think once we've got to a point where both the Gazans and our Israeli friends can have some measure of security, then we'll worry about what the long term governance of Gaza is."

He also reiterated that American troops will not be deployed in the Gaza Strip as part of a peacekeeping contingent: "You have security forces on the ground in Gaza, not composed of Americans who can keep the peace over the long term."

"The only real mediators are the United States of America, and so that's the role that we're going to play," the vice president added.

On October 9, US President Donald Trump said that Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement on the first stage of the peace plan, which involves the release of all hostages held in the Gaza Strip and the withdrawal of Israeli troops to agreed positions. On October 10, the Office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the government had approved a deal to release all hostages. The ceasefire agreement in the sector entered into force on October 10.

On October 19, Israel said Palestinian radicals had violated the ceasefire by killing two and seriously wounding one Israeli soldier near the city of Rafah in the south of the enclave. Netanyahu accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire and instructed the army to "take action" against the radicals. After that, the army launched a series of strikes throughout the enclave, attacking dozens of targets.

According to The New York Times, the main purpose of Vance's current visit to the Middle East is to salvage the "hard-won and fragile" ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.