No immediate plans for Trump’s meeting with Putin — US official

WASHINGTON, October 21. /TASS/. The US administration has no plans to organize President Donald Trump’s meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in the immediate future, a US administration official told TASS, adding that there are no plans for an in-person meeting between the countries’ top diplomat either.

"[US] Secretary [of State Marco] Rubio and [Russian] Foreign Minister [Sergey] Lavrov had a productive call. Therefore, an additional in-person meeting between the Secretary and Foreign Minister is not necessary, and there are no plans for President Trump to meet with President Putin in the immediate future," he said.

On October 16, following a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, US leader Donald Trump announced that the two leaders had agreed to meet soon in Budapest. Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov confirmed that Moscow and Washington would "without delay" begin preparations for a new summit between Putin and Trump, possibly to be held in the Hungarian capital. In response, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ordered the formation of an organizing committee to facilitate the summit.

On October 20, Lavrov and Rubio held a phone call where they discussed potential steps to implement the understandings reached during the Putin-Trump phone talks.