CSTO forces in Tajikistan to practice peacekeeping operation

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Colonel Rustam Khotamzoda, Commander of the Collective Rapid Reaction Forces (CRRF) of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), announced plans to conduct a peacekeeping operation during the joint exercises Indestructible Brotherhood 2025 and Barrier 2025 in Tajikistan, according to Spokesman for the CSTO Joint Staff Vladislav Shchegrikovich speaking to TASS.

"During the exercises at the Fakhrabad training ground, Colonel Khotamzoda, a representative of Tajikistan’s Armed Forces, announced the decision to simulate a peacekeeping mission within a hypothetical CSTO member-state. The event was attended by Colonel General Andrey Serdyukov, Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff," Shchegrikovich said.

Following this decision, the CSTO peacekeeping units commenced detailed planning and coordination efforts. Their training now includes operating at checkpoints, establishing roadblocks, managing refugee centers, escorting convoys and cargo, and delivering humanitarian aid.

Shchegrikovich elaborated that, according to the scenario, the peacekeeping forces are tasked with maintaining a ceasefire between conflicting parties. Their activities encompass mobile and foot patrols, safeguarding and reinforcing checkpoints, clearing explosive ordnance, escorting humanitarian aid, evacuating civilians, and providing medical assistance. A key exercise involves repelling a simulated attack on a checkpoint and blocking an adversary’s advance.

The active phase of the joint exercise runs from October 20 to 24 at the Fakhrabad training ground. Notably, this year marks the first time that special exercises involving the joint CSTO NBC defense and medical support unit, Barrier-2025, are being conducted as part of the drills.