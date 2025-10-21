US administration actually acknowledges seeking to topple Maduro — media

WASHINGTON, October 21. /TASS/. The US administration has actually acknowledged that it is seeking to topple Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the Axios portal said, citing a senior US administration official who was asked to comment on Washington’s deployment of military forces to the Caribbean.

"We don't expect Maduro to stay. But we'll see," the official was quoted as saying. According to the portal, "at least some insiders" believe that US President Donald Trump "ultimately will launch some sort of land-based attack." "It's hard to see sending all these assets over there and then just retreating after blowing up some drug boats," a source was quoted as saying. US administration officials "profess a near-unshakeable belief that Maduro either will be deposed or realize he needs to move into exile," Axios said.

According to Axios, all US intelligence, not only the CIA, are focused on Venezuela. "The US knows where Maduro is, where he stays, where he goes. If we wanted to kill him with a missile, we could have done it by now," it cited a source who allegedly has access to detailed information about the White House’s plans concerning Venezuela.

According to The New York Times, US President Donald Trump has instructed his administration to halt attempt to reach a diplomatic settlement of tensions with Venezuela and authorized CIA covert operations in that country.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia’s State Duma, or lower house of parliament, ratified a strategic partnership and cooperation treaty with Venezuela. This step, according to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, "would be very important in a situation where unprecedented military pressure is being exerted, including directly, on Venezuela by the United States.".