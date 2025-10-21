Hamas agrees to return two more bodies of hostages to Israel later today

CAIRO, October 21. /TASS/. Hamas will hand over another two bodies of hostages to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Tuesday evening, the military wing of the radical Palestinian movement reported on its Telegram channel.

"As part of the exchange deal [involving Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners], we have decided to transfer two more bodies of hostages [to medics] at 9:00 p.m. (6:00 p.m. GMT – TASS)," the Telegram post reads.

On the morning of October 13, Hamas and its allies released all 20 living Israeli hostages and returned four more bodies of deceased hostages in accordance with the Gaza ceasefire deal. The hostages were transferred to the Israeli military through the Red Cross and are now in Israeli territory. However, the Jewish state immediately voiced dissatisfaction that only four of the 28 bodies had been returned at the first stage. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz called it a deviation from the agreement and threatened consequences for any further delays by the radicals.

In total, Israel has received 14 coffins from the Gaza Strip, and forensic experts have identified the bodies of 13 hostages. According to Israeli sources, Palestinian militants continue to hold the remains of 15 kidnapped victims in the enclave.

On October 17, the Asharq al-Awsat newspaper reported, citing Hamas sources, that Palestinian radicals would need to conduct a "large-scale search operation" to locate the remaining bodies. The process, the sources said, is hindered by the deaths of Hamas members who knew where the bodies were buried and the complete destruction of some areas in the enclave by Israeli strikes, making access to those sites extremely difficult.