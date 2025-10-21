Hamas can have political role with conditions — Palestinian president

ROME, October 21. /TASS/. The radical Palestinian movement Hamas can become a political party if it meets some conditions, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told the Corriere della Sera newspaper in an interview.

"Hamas still has the opportunity to become a political party if [the movement] accepts the principles of the Palestine Liberation Organization, which recognizes Israel, respects its international obligations and supports the two-state solution," he said.

Abbas noted that the parliamentary and presidential elections can be organized within a year after the end of hostilities, while preparation of an interim constitution will be announced in the coming months. "We are working on two legislative norms - on elections and parties," he explained.

On November 7, Abbas will pay a visit to Italy and meet with Pope Leo XIV.

On October 9, US President Donald Trump said that Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement on the first stage of the plan, which involves the release of all hostages held in the Gaza Strip and the withdrawal of Israeli troops to agreed positions. The Israeli government approved a deal to release all hostages the next day, and the ceasefire agreement entered into force on October 10.

On October 19, Israel said Palestinian radicals violated the ceasefire by firing on the Israeli military near the city of Rafah in the south of the enclave, killing two soldiers and seriously wounding another. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire and instructed the army to "take measures." After that, the army launched a series of strikes throughout the enclave, attacking dozens of targets. Hamas denies its involvement in the Rafah incident.