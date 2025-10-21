Japan’s former top diplomat Motegi appointed foreign minister in new government

TOKYO, October 21. /TASS/. Toshimitsu Motegi, who served as Japan’s foreign minister in 2019-2021, has again been named as the country’s top diplomat in the new government of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Shinjiro Koizumi, 44, the son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, has been appointed defense minister.

The list of members of the new cabinet formed by Japan’s first female Prime Minister Takaichi was announced by the new Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara, former defense minister.

Ryosei Akazawa, who served as Japan’s chief negotiator in tariff talks with the United States, has been appointed minister of economy, trade, and industry. Former Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi has taken on the role of minister of internal affairs and communications. Jiro Akama has been named head of Japan’s National Public Safety Commission (NPSC), while Satsuki Katayama has become Japan’s first female finance minister.

The new government is to be approved by Emperor Naruhito.