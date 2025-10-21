Zaluzhny admits that Europe does not see Ukraine as full-fledged security partner

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Former Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian armed forces and Ukraine’s current ambassador to Britain, Valery Zaluzhny, has admitted that the European Union does not view Ukraine as a full-fledged partner in shaping the new European security architecture.

Zaluzhny expressed his opinion in an article published on the website of the Polish thinktank Eastern Flank Institute. The former commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces says that according to the EU's White Paper for European Defense - Readiness 2030, the European Union will rely solely on NATO and, by extension, the United States to ensure its own security until 2030.

"Ukraine’s inclusion as a full-fledged actor in future European security architecture is not being considered formally or substantively, beyond partial use of combat experience and assistance in the war against Russia, a strategy of avoiding war by supporting an already fighting neighbor," Zaluzhny said.