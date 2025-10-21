SHANGHAI, October 21. /TASS/. China should respond prudently to Western provocations, Ding Yifan, Former Deputy Director at the Institute of World Development under the Development Research Center of China’s State Council, said.

The expert listed several examples of Beijing’s ineffective reactions to Western provocations. In response to claims that China’s economic success is based on unfair competition, China simply denies providing state subsidies.

The economist also noted that the West, which calls itself an alliance of democracies, defines this system of government as inherently positive. According to him, Beijing also considers itself a truly democratic country, "but such reasoning only intensifies contradictions." Ding Yifan emphasized that, thanks to its strict organizational structure, China has become the only country to eliminate absolute poverty, something even the richest Western countries have failed to do.

The expert recalled that the West constantly accuses China of undermining the rules-based world order. He argues that this order was established during the colonial and imperialistic era and now benefits Western countries. "If we were to stick to this world order forever, how can we speak of justice in the world?" the economist emphasized. "The rules set during the colonial era should certainly be reviewed," Ding Yifan concluded.