Romania receives no request for Russian president’s flight — foreign minister

BUCHAREST, October 20. /TASS/. Romania has not yet received a flight request for a possible trip by Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Russia-US summit in Budapest, Foreign Minister Oana Toiu said.

"So far, no such request has been transmitted, or confirmation of the flight," Agerpres agency quoted her as saying. Flying through Romanian airspace is one of the likely routes for the Russian leader on his way to Budapest.

Earlier, the Kremlin said Putin had received assurances in a telephone conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban that Budapest was ready to host the Russian-American summit.

On October 16, Putin and US President Donald Trump had their eighth telephone talk since the beginning of the year. After the 2.5 hour-conversation Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that Moscow and Washington would immediately begin preparing a new meeting of the presidents, which could take place in Budapest. According to him, the Hungarian capital was proposed by the American leader, and the Russian president supported the idea. Later, Trump said the meeting could take place within two weeks. Orban ordered the creation of an organizing committee to prepare for the summit.